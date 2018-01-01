Looking to move?
Discover deposit
free apartments
45-50 Pearson Street #12K
Long Island City
$2,525/mo
1 Bed
1 Bath
140 East 56th Street #9M
Sutton Place
$2,800/mo
1 Bed
1 Bath
The Ritz Plaza at 235 West 48th Street #44C
Midtown
$7,935/mo
2 Bed
2 Bath
33 Caton Place #5T
Windsor Terrace
$2,580/mo
1 Bed
1 Bath
55 North 5th Street #316E
Williamsburg
$3,245/mo
1 Bed
1 Bath
360 East 65th Street #PHB
Lenox Hill
$7,433/mo
2 Bed
2.5 Bath
180 Franklin Avenue #414
Bedford-Stuyvesant
$2,254/mo
Studio
1 Bath
210 West 70th Street #514
Lincoln Square
$3,780/mo
1 Bed
1 Bath
816 Ocean Avenue #1C
Ditmas Park
$1,525/mo
Studio
1 Bath
235 West 48th Street #40K
Midtown
$3,595/mo
1 Bed
1 Bath
1912 Avenue H #1C
Ditmas Park
$2,795/mo
3 Bed
1 Bath
400 East 57th Street #15F
Sutton Place
$3,644/mo
1 Bed
1 Bath
410 Saint Nicholas Avenue #20H
Central Harlem
$2,900/mo
3 Bed
1 Bath
137 West 137 #2C
Central Harlem
$1,660/mo
Studio
1 Bath
666 Ocean Avenue #A1
Prospect Park South
$1,975/mo
2 Bed
1 Bath
3660 Waldo #5H
Kingsbridge
$2,400/mo
2 Bed
1 Bath
180 Franklin Avenue #401
Bedford-Stuyvesant
$2,261/mo
Studio
1 Bath
103 East 86th Street #4D
Carnegie Hill
$8,884/mo
3 Bed
2 Bath
48 West 138th Street #5I
Central Harlem
$1,945/mo
1 Bed
1 Bath
55 North 5th Street #411W
Williamsburg
$2,660/mo
Studio
1 Bath
55 Linden Boulevard #1B
Flatbush
$2,450/mo
3 Bed
1 Bath
3660 Waldo Avenue #5A
Kingsbridge
$1,895/mo
1 Bed
1 Bath
351 West 14th Street New York, NY 10014
Chelsea
$2,360/mo
Studio
1 Bath
103 East 86th Street New York, NY 10028
Carnegie Hill
$10,183/mo
3 Bed
2 Bath
235 West 48th Street New York, NY 10036
Midtown
$5,630/mo
2 Bed
2 Bath
235 West 48th Street New York, NY 10036
Midtown
$4,950/mo
1 Bed
1 Bath
1080 Amsterdam Avenue New York, NY 10025
Morningside Heights
$2,844/mo
Studio
1 Bath
How Rhino WorksLearn more
Save thousands
on your move.
Stop paying up front for damage that probably won’t happen. Secure your new apartment easily, without the cash deposit.
Pay a simple
monthly fee.
Rhino starts at $19/mo for a $2500/mo apartment. Sign up in 60 seconds and save thousands on move-in costs.
Issues get
resolved fairly.
We’ll assess any reports of damage or loss and make sure you get a fair shake. You’ll never pay if you’re not at fault.
Ready to offer Rhino at your buildings?
Rhino is backed by a strong and trusted carrier,
insuring over $10 billion annually and endorsed by leading
landlord industry groups across the United States.
Already put
down a deposit?
No sweat. We’ll help you get your current deposit back. Switch to Rhino and we’ll talk to your landlord on your behalf.Get Your Deposit Back