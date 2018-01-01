We're live! Now, Rhino can make your apartment deposit free, even if you've already moved in.

Rent your next
apartment deposit free.

Rhino is the industry’s preferred
alternative to security deposits.

Get started

Looking to move?

Discover deposit
free apartments

45-50 Pearson Street #12K

45-50 Pearson Street #12K

Long Island City

$2,525/mo

1 Bed

1 Bath

140 East 56th Street #9M

140 East 56th Street #9M

Sutton Place

$2,800/mo

1 Bed

1 Bath

The Ritz Plaza at 235 West 48th Street #44C

The Ritz Plaza at 235 West 48th Street #44C

Midtown

$7,935/mo

2 Bed

2 Bath

33 Caton Place #5T

33 Caton Place #5T

Windsor Terrace

$2,580/mo

1 Bed

1 Bath

55 North 5th Street #316E

55 North 5th Street #316E

Williamsburg

$3,245/mo

1 Bed

1 Bath

360 East 65th Street #PHB

360 East 65th Street #PHB

Lenox Hill

$7,433/mo

2 Bed

2.5 Bath

180 Franklin Avenue #414

180 Franklin Avenue #414

Bedford-Stuyvesant

$2,254/mo

Studio

1 Bath

210 West 70th Street #514

210 West 70th Street #514

Lincoln Square

$3,780/mo

1 Bed

1 Bath

816 Ocean Avenue #1C

816 Ocean Avenue #1C

Ditmas Park

$1,525/mo

Studio

1 Bath

235 West 48th Street #40K

235 West 48th Street #40K

Midtown

$3,595/mo

1 Bed

1 Bath

1912 Avenue H #1C

1912 Avenue H #1C

Ditmas Park

$2,795/mo

3 Bed

1 Bath

400 East 57th Street #15F

400 East 57th Street #15F

Sutton Place

$3,644/mo

1 Bed

1 Bath

410 Saint Nicholas Avenue #20H

410 Saint Nicholas Avenue #20H

Central Harlem

$2,900/mo

3 Bed

1 Bath

137 West 137 #2C

137 West 137 #2C

Central Harlem

$1,660/mo

Studio

1 Bath

666 Ocean Avenue #A1

666 Ocean Avenue #A1

Prospect Park South

$1,975/mo

2 Bed

1 Bath

3660 Waldo #5H

3660 Waldo #5H

Kingsbridge

$2,400/mo

2 Bed

1 Bath

180 Franklin Avenue #401

180 Franklin Avenue #401

Bedford-Stuyvesant

$2,261/mo

Studio

1 Bath

103 East 86th Street #4D

103 East 86th Street #4D

Carnegie Hill

$8,884/mo

3 Bed

2 Bath

48 West 138th Street #5I

48 West 138th Street #5I

Central Harlem

$1,945/mo

1 Bed

1 Bath

55 North 5th Street #411W

55 North 5th Street #411W

Williamsburg

$2,660/mo

Studio

1 Bath

55 Linden Boulevard #1B

55 Linden Boulevard #1B

Flatbush

$2,450/mo

3 Bed

1 Bath

3660 Waldo Avenue #5A

3660 Waldo Avenue #5A

Kingsbridge

$1,895/mo

1 Bed

1 Bath

351 West 14th Street New York, NY 10014

351 West 14th Street New York, NY 10014

Chelsea

$2,360/mo

Studio

1 Bath

103 East 86th Street New York, NY 10028

103 East 86th Street New York, NY 10028

Carnegie Hill

$10,183/mo

3 Bed

2 Bath

235 West 48th Street New York, NY 10036

235 West 48th Street New York, NY 10036

Midtown

$5,630/mo

2 Bed

2 Bath

235 West 48th Street New York, NY 10036

235 West 48th Street New York, NY 10036

Midtown

$4,950/mo

1 Bed

1 Bath

1080 Amsterdam Avenue New York, NY 10025

1080 Amsterdam Avenue New York, NY 10025

Morningside Heights

$2,844/mo

Studio

1 Bath

Browse listings and learn more about renting deposit free on:

Rhino Deposit Free Listing Source
Rhino Deposit Free Listing Source
Rhino Deposit Free Listing Source
Rhino Deposit Free Listing Source

How Rhino Works

Learn more

Save thousands
on your move.

Stop paying up front for damage that probably won’t happen. Secure your new apartment easily, without the cash deposit.

Pay a simple
monthly fee.

Rhino starts at $19/mo for a $2500/mo apartment. Sign up in 60 seconds and save thousands on move-in costs.

Issues get
resolved fairly.

We’ll assess any reports of damage or loss and make sure you get a fair shake. You’ll never pay if you’re not at fault.

Rhino Seal

Ready to offer Rhino at your buildings?

Rhino is backed by a strong and trusted carrier,
insuring over $10 billion annually and endorsed by leading
landlord industry groups across the United States.

Learn more about why landlords prefer Rhino

Already put
down a deposit?

No sweat. We’ll help you get your current deposit back. Switch to Rhino and we’ll talk to your landlord on your behalf.

Get Your Deposit Back

Ready to get started?

Get started